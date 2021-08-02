The big, big 2021 All About sites accessory review update

(Image from my most recent gadget bag write-up, and which is already significantly out of date!)
You'll, of course, have your own favourite accessories, but here goes with the items I've reviewed since 2015 and their current status!
NB: in numerous cases, brands (Choetech, Tronsmart, TaoTronics, RavPower, dodoCool, and others) have been hit with bans from Amazon because of various 'dodgy' practices, sadly, so I've tried to link to their manufacturer's home/product page. I should note that at no stage have we been part of a 'dodgy' review, but I do recognise that vouchers in boxes and 'free for five star reviews on Amazon', and so on, have been employed for some products and I understand Amazon's stance. It's just a shame in most cases, since these are decent products that have been made harder to get because of over-zealous Asian marketeers. 8-( So, rather than buying from our local Amazon, we now have to order from the other side of the planet and wait weeks. Gah.
NB2: where I state that I gave something away, I'm usually referring to the weekly giveaways from my Phones Show Chat podcast(!)
|Accessory
|Reviewed in
|Still in use?
|Still for sale?
|dodocool DP13 45W Type C PD
|2018
|Yes, always in my briefcase to this day. Sleek, metal, powerful.
|Sadly no
|ZAGG Flex Universal keyboard
|2018
|Yes, still my favourite Bluetooth keyboard EVER.
|Yes, via ZAGG
|Monoprice Triple XXX Driver Earbuds
|2019
|Still my favourite budget wired in-ears. When my ears can take them!
|Sadly no
|Powstro USB 'Windows Hello' Multi Fingerprint Reader
|2019
|Yes, plugged into the USB port of my original Surface Pro.
|Yes, from Amazon
|HIDIZS Sonata HD Mk II
|2019
|Yes, whenever I need audio from any Type C-only smartphone (e.g. Samsung)
|Sadly no, though see other options here
|T5 Ultra Connect Bluetooth heaphones
|2019
|Yes, though my ears have been getting a little sore from in-canal use, so I've switched mostly to on-ear Marshalls (see below).
|Yes, from Amazon
|Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W
|2019
|Since superceded by even better speakers, but it's still terrific and, crucially, not affected by Amazon's brand ban...
|Yes, from Amazon
|Choetech T521/S - 10W Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount
|2019
|Daily, it's in my car right now, wirelessly charging everything that's clamped inside it.
|Yes, from Choetech
|Choetech SC001 19W Solar Charger
|2019
|Occasionally, see my solar charging feature.
|Yes, from Choetech
|Tronsmart PB20
|2019
|In my power bank rotation, still very solid.
|Yes, from GeekBuying
|Tronsmart Element T6 Plus
|2019
|Daily, super sound for modest bulk.
|Yes, from Amazon
|TaoTronics 'True Wireless' SoundLiberty 53 Earbuds
|2019
|No, I've never really got on with any TWS earbuds. Sorry. Might be me. Gave them away.
|Yes, from TaoTronics
|Choetech T555-F Fast Wireless Charging Stand
|2019
|Yes, by a friend. I gave it away to someone in need!
|Yes, from Choetech
|Tranya Rimor True Wireless Earbuds
|2019
|No, I've never really got on with any TWS earbuds. Sorry. Might be me. Gave them away.
|Sadly no
|ROMOSS 'Sense 8+' 26800(+)mAh, 18W power bank
|2020
|Part of my 'car kit', a system of 12V to power bank 'cache' to smartphones and Surface hybrid. (photo below)
|Yes, from Amazon
|RAVPower PD Pioneer 20000 AC
|2020
|Part of my 'car kit', a system of 12V to power bank to (as a last resort) mains, if needed!
|Sadly no
|Realme Buds Q
|2020
|No, I've never really got on with any TWS earbuds. Sorry. Might be me. Gave them away.
|Yes, from Amazon
|Tribit QuietPlus 72 Type C-charging ANC headphones
|2020
|No, these got usurped by my favourite Marshalls. But still a decent option. Gave them away.
|Yes, from Amazon
|Vava 12-in-1 USB Type C Docking Station
|2020
|Fortnightly, I have this set up for my Surface Go as a 'hot desk' system at my dad's house
|Sadly no, but there are plenty of similar docks on Amazon
|RAVPower 65W PD 'Pioneer' 4-port desktop charger
|2020
|Fortnightly, I have this plugged in as part of a charging 'dock' system at my dad's house
|Yes, though rebranded, on Amazon
|Aenkyo (/PONSINC) 'Air Wireless' 10000mAh power bank
|2020
|Daily, one of the most useful charging gadgets I own, I have two!
|Sadly no
|Olixar 18W USB Type C adapter
|2020
|In use around the house
|Yes, from MobileFun
|Apple 20W USB Type C folding adapter
|2020
|Daily, and when travelling
|Yes, from Apple
|NexDock Touch
|2020
|As needed, still a really interesting mobile work option.
|No, due to component sourcing issues
|Choetech 10000mAh 2-in-1 Wireless Charger
|2020
|Weekly, as needed. I particularly like the Qi charging through the top surface
|Yes, from Choetech
|Tronsmart Mega Pro 60W 10000mAh Bluetooth
|2020
|Always in my current 'large' gadget bag, which goes with me on trips. (photo below)
|Yes, from Amazon
|Gaston Luga Praper laptop backpack
|2021
|Not used currently, awaiting a gadget bag overhaul!
|Yes, from Gaston Luga
|Marshall Major IV Bluetooth
|2021
|Daily, best audio product I ever owned
|Yes, from Amazon
|Moshi Sette Q 'twin 15W' Qi charger
|2021
|Daily, on my desk!
|Yes, from Moshi
|Tegic 4-in-1 Type C/Lightning/USB-A multi-cable
|2021
|Daily, on various phones/gadgets
|Yes, from Tegic
|Tegic 'BLOCK 30' power bank
|2021
|Weekly, as needed
|Yes, from Tegic
|Soaraise flying lead power bank
|2021
|Daily, so convenient never having to look for leads(!)
|Yes, from Amazon
It's a shame that Amazon's latest updates have split apart the links in the original reviews, but hopefully my recommended links above will help you track something down after you've read my review text in each case.
As ever, comments welcome - do you have a couple of favourite accessories that you couldn't do without? And, yes, I'll be updating my own 'gadget bag' feature soon as part of a summer holiday 'spring clean' (ahem)...