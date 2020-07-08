Top 10 tips for taking better photos on your phone

Published by Steve Litchfield at 9:36 UTC, July 8th 2020

I get asked every so often to condense my years of (ahem) photographic wisdom into digestable form - and set against the background of phone camera hardware and software which is constantly improving. It has been six years since I did something along these lines on AAS or AAWP, so let's put that right now. Your typical 2020 smartphone camera system will take pretty good photos in full 'auto' on its own, but what can you do to take the next step?





Now it might be that you're already ultra-confident in taking arty and effective photos of all subjects under all conditions, in which case good luck to you and well done. But if you're often left looking at flat and uninspiring photos and wondering what you're doing wrong then read on. Whether you have an old Lumia or Nokia 808 or Android flagship or iPhone 11 Pro, these tips will hopefully help.

1. Imagine

This sounds a bit nebulous, but it's vital to engage your brain before whipping out your phone to take a shot. (Unless it's something utterly amazing that's only going to last for a few seconds, of course!)

An early morning walk was blessed with sunshine and this fountain was crying out for some attention. Here with sun off to the left and my phone in 'Portrait' mode, to de-emphasise the green but boring backdrop...

As you walk along or attend an event or whatever, here are examples of the sorts of thing that should be running through your mind:

the light is lovely right now, look at the colours on those flowers/that car/that water, how can I best capture the scene?

how could I make the photo more dramatic and effective by repositioning myself? On the other side, at an angle, crouching down, etc?

person X or Y is looking great, how can I snap them naturally without instigating a 'camera face'?

what an interesting object, the light's not ideal, but how can I capture the most detail for enhancement later?

could a multi-camera 'shallow depth of field' ("Portrait") shot help?

You get the idea. All the best photos, at least from a technical and artistic standpoint, come about because you've 'seen' the photo with your eyes and in your mind first and then wheeled out your phone and its camera to actually take it. It's about being aware, on any day out, at any event, at any location, of what might make a great snap and being ready to grab it, with your consciousness having already weighed up angles, light, colours, and distance, and knowing what do hit in the phone camera UI immediately.

Landscape or portrait orientation? It really is up to you. Unlike with video, where portrait is usually a no-no, with stills it completely depends on the subject. As you'll see from some of the examples of mine on this page! And hey, you'll often crop the shots slightly before sharing/archiving, so the full frame aspect ratio is often irrelevant. 30 years ago everything would have to resolve to 6" by 4" prints, but we're free to create in any aspect ratio and size these days.

Shot with the wide angle lens on my iPhone 11 Pro, looking straight up. Just a happy memory of an hour lying in a park on a hot day!

Multi-camera PS. here: having a wide angle or telephoto camera available here helps a bit in terms of the scope of what you might want to create, but do bear in mind that these lenses/sensors and focussing systems are always significantly less capable than the main camera on your phone, so use your feet first and resort to lens trickery last.

2. Light awareness

Now, back in the early days of smartphone cameras, light was everything. Unless the sun was out the photo would be dull and a dud. And if light was low then the result would be unusable. The advent of OIS (on the Lumia 920, in 2012) and multi-frame stacking and aligning of shorter exposures (on the Google Nexus 6P, in 2015) meant that low light could be handled easily on a phone camera, even when handheld, and these technologies changed the rules forever.

But handling of low light conditions doesn't mean that you don't have to think about light. Rather obviously, being photography, light is still rather crucial to the character of what you capture. Sunlight is still best, of course. Out and about shooting family and friends, shooting landscapes, shooting pets or statues or whatever you're into, colours will look more vibrant and everything will 'pop' off the screen or off a print. On a typical UK day out, this means being hyper aware of when the sun will appear from behind clouds(!) and taking your opportunity.

A little abstract, but I was fascinated by the ripples, reflections and optical distortions in the water in our paddling pool!

Snapping photos indoors or in the evening is now fine for static shots, since your phone's OIS or its camera software (whether Lumia/Android/iPhone) will work wonders keeping things crisp, but you'll still have issues, even in 2020, shooting pets or people - who tend to move, even slightly, during a long exposure (or set of exposures). Clever software can eliminate some of the resulting blur but it's obviously hamstrung. So you'll still need to ask people to pose and still have to hope for the best. (What's needed with people in low light is a proper flash, of course, but running a Xenon flash as on the Nokia 808 and Lumia 1020 has its own problems, since the very act of flooding a scene with that much light also flattens out ambient light and you lose some of the 'atmosphere'.) So keep your expectations for indoor and low light to a minimum. Just take as many photos as you can of each grouping or person or pet and - as I say - hope for the best and weed out the blurriest shots later on.

Light direction is also vital to be aware of. Avoid shooting into a light source (like the sun!) unless you want a blackened silhouette. Classic 'sun behind you' shots are all very well, but then any human subjects will be squinting, so I'd compromise and have the sun at about 45° behind you, keeping the scene lit without forcing people to squint.

The author, snapped on an iPhone 11 Pro in (telephoto-based) Portrait mode - I'm almost backlit, but the sunlight generally adds a nice gentleness to the scene...