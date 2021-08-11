'Final' Delight CFW released for some Symbian phones

Max Bondarchenko, the guy coordinating the project now, says:
The most significant changes are:
- Deeply cleaned non-working modules, removed duplicates, fixed several manufacturer bugs, overall optimisation was performed.
- Greatly expanded Delight-exclusive solutions: Delight App update, Delight cleaner module, Backup/Restore functional.
- Complete collection of all working on Symbian Belle ROMPatcher+ patches, including the most recent ones (dated 2020), specially written to take control over more limitations introduced by Nokia.
- Added Proxy Browser, a premium service to bypass TLS 1.3 security, giving an opportunity to surf the internet the way it was several years ago.
- Python is complemented with all 3rd-party modules ever made for Symbian.
- Disabled even more nagging factory popups.
- Fewer security certificate warnings in the browser and the latest connection patch.
Plus much much more... See the Delight home page, now at http://ovi.h1n.ru/delight/. No, it's not secure. But then neither is AAS. Yes, it's in Russia. But if you're updating the firmware in a 12 year old phone then I'm guessing you have the IT skills and wits to grab stuff without getting sidetracked or worried(!)