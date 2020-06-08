Three years on: What's in Steve's phone-centric toolkit? (2020)

Published by Steve Litchfield at 6:48 UTC, June 8th 2020

Three years ago, I let the world know what was in my mobile IT kit , the accessories I group together in the house and take with me on any serious journey to family etc. What inevitably happens in all locations is that, as the 'tech guy', I'm the one people turn to connect A to B, to adapt C to D, to provide power in the middle of nowhere, you get the idea. I'm sure the same is true for you! In compiling this, hopefully of interest and with helpful hyperlinks, I was surprised by just how much had changed, with more capable items replacing older tech, etc.

From my original intro:

Over the years I've reviewed dozens of smartphone accessories, maybe even hundreds. And I've reviewed a fair number formally here for AAS and AAWP. But, of this mass of plastic, metal and, often, lithium, which accessories really made the grade? Which ones do I personally carry around with me on any trip out of the house of more than a few hours? Here's a glimpse into my standard kit.



Here's the same kit briefcase but exploded in summer 2020 form:





Note that:

I've set the case code here to a dummy number to mask my real case unlock...

I also often take either my Surface Pro (and Backlit Type Cover) or my Macbook, depending on where I'm going and what I'm doing - and these fit in the top document pockets of the briefcase. And their chargers would go in the main body if I was gone for longer than a day, of course.

I'll start with the stuff in front of the case. Working left to right:

And inside the briefcase in the photo:

The Tronsmart Element T6 Plus Bluetooth speaker. Just THE LOUDEST - and with decent fidelity. Plus it's a power bank, and can also do wired audio or playback from microSD. Amazing bit of kit, with the top analogue volume control being my favourite bit of all!

My Marshall Major II Bluetooth headphones. Stunning bass and general quality, very comfortable, with the option of wired input too - hence the 3.5mm to 3.5mm lead here. I use the latter when recording podcasts (to avoid Bluetooth latency)

A digital multimeter. From testing batteries to diagnosing broken cables, this is used almost every day for... something! Note that mine is now 20 years old, but modern equivalents are readily available for less than £15.

Some emergency mundane things: rubber bands, a small notebook (for ideas?), paper clips, stapler, tissues, online banking access gadget.

The PONSINC Wireless 10000mAh charger - with three flying leads/connectors, one for each format, plus digital readout, triple input, and wireless charging output, this is just about the most versatile power gadget I own!

The dodocool DP13 45W Type C PD power bank - there are other 20000mAh power banks out there. But none that have the metal heft and style, this feels almost military, plus its fully PD-compliant.

a handy foldover zipped/velcro cable bag, with a dozen cables and adapters (microUSB/Type C/Lightning/Ethernet) - something for every occasion!

A Victorinox 'pen' knife sharpener (because I lost the Smiths one for a while and just love that this fits a pen ring!)

A cheap multi-screwdriver in pen form that I acquired from somewhere forgotten(!)

So that's it. The small pockets at the bottom of the case 'top' have emergency medication, first aid stuff, biros, business cards, and so forth. And, when I'm at an event or conference, post-Covid-19(!), a few high energy snack bars!

Not shown above:

Comments welcome, of course. What do you carry your 'kit' around in, and do you have any special recommendations of your own?