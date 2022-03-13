David Wood on 30 years of PDA and smartphone OS...

Published by Steve Litchfield at 20:36 UTC, March 13th 2022

If you haven't heard of David Wood before then you need to catch up a little. One of the creators of the Psion palmtops in the 1990s and then one of the architects of Symbian OS in the 2000s, he has tremendous insight - and, frankly, an impressive memory, dredging up codewords, anecdotes, and industry analysis from 20 years ago. I've covered his book here before , but the guys at the Nokia Chronicles podcast had him on this weekend and it's a 'must listen'.

You can listen below or find the Nokia Chronicles podcast in your podcatcher of choice.

Slightly awkwardly, he faced a question about me at the end, but 'mutual respect' just about covers it, David and I have touched base hundreds of times over the last three decades and also met in person on occasion.

Great listening anyway, you'll learn a lot!