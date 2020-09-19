Telegram via Jabber, on Symbian, in 2020!

From Sergey's tutorial:

On your Symbian phone, install Lightbulb or Mail.Ru Agent Jabber/XMPP clients. You may use other clients too but some of them may not support Telegram.

19. Connect to internet

20. Configure your jabber account (tgtest@jabb.im on Lightbulb in this example)



21. You will get authorization requests from all your Telegram contacts and telegram.jabbim.com

If you do not get these requests, restart your Symbian Jabber/XMPP client

22. At the end your Jabber client will get all your Telegram contacts.

Do not remove telegram.jabbim.com . You must have this contact in contact list!