SymbianOS community support on Telegram

Regular contact Michael "Mivas_Greece" says, of the new group:

"I have great news regarding Symbian! There was discussion with other people mainly from windowsphone groups on Telegram regarding Symbian community, and in the end, one, Matthias, initiated a group. Me, and a few other people from windowsphone groups joined as co-admins and prepared a quite organized international group I would say, with all important links and resources in one place. We also have Max from the new Delight/OVI/SIStore as co-admin, he provided us with resources from the temporarily broken SIStore (archive is saved, but server is down, Brian will try to switch to a free server and restore SIStore too).





We still have a premature, java Telegram client, "Stella Mobile", but there might be other options in the future too.





It is really amazing the demand for a Symbian community, today in the morning we made the group public and in less than 12 hours, we are about 100 members already! I think this is quite exciting!"