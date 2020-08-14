A video verdict on the Surface Duo from a parallel universe?

As usual with video content, click through to YouTube for best resolution and quality:
Too harsh? Microsoft contends that this is a new category of device. It might be right. But who's it aimed at? Why would anyone carry this around when they also have to carry another smartphone (for imaging, for payment)? Why wouldn't that person just pick a top end iPhone or Samsung Galaxy or OnePlus device AND an iPad mini or Surface Go and have far more functionality at similar expense?
Your comments welcome.
PS. Here's our initial Surface Go launch coverage.