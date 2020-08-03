Another top option launches for your next smartphone journey - the Pixel 4a

Published by Steve Litchfield at 15:24 UTC, August 3rd 2020

I've written several times of my top picks for an onward journey from Symbian (AAS) and Lumia (AAWP) smartphones, most recently here . And today comes a slightly (COVID-19?) delayed great option from Google. I've been looking forward to the pure-Google Pixel 4a for some time and it's now official, with everything most of us need apart from Qi charging, yet with many years of guaranteed updates, all at a low price of £349 (in the UK).

The specifications for this much-delayed budget Pixel are (in case you've been living under a rock):

Polycarbonate unibody

5.8"display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz OLED — including Always-on Display options and the popular Now Playing features from previous Pixel devices

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset

6GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

3,140mAh battery

18W fast charging

Loud stereo speakers, although this will be a downward-firing tweeter and earpiece, so quieter and less balanced than on many previous Pixels

The usual Pixel main camera, 12.2MP, f/1.7 with Dual Pixel a/f, with OIS and the usual software trickery(!)

Capacitive fingerprint reader on the back

Ships with Android 10 and Android 11 arriving in September, in parallel with other Pixels

The obvious omissions (from flagships) are an IP rating for water/dust and Qi charging. Both unfortunate, but understandable at the price.





See also the Pixel 4a product page (UK).

The good news is that - even if you want to go from the purest OS sources, i.e. maximum support and maximum brand - the iPhone SE (2020) and the Pixel 4a (ditto) provide a pretty great smartphone experience with super imaging at significantly under £500. i.e. The barrier to entry to a decent top-brand smartphone is lower than it has ever been. And that's before you delve off into third party offerings like the recently covered Redmi Note 9 Pro, for two thirds the price of even this Pixel 4a...