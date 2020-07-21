Looking back to the Nokia 808 and 1020 - plus imaging through to 2020

You'll have heard many of my thoughts on the Nokia 808 and Lumia 1020 before, of course, but here's a chance to hear them again - in the context of the modern smartphone world, and a lot more, though on someone else's podcast! Adam Doud asks some good questions and I do my best to answer them! The podcast is embedded below, if you've got a spare half hour.

Adam's podcast starts with loads of USA tech news, so you might want to skip ahead to 18 minutes in, if you just want yours truly:

Topics covered:

  • The Nokia 808 and Lumia 1020, five years ahead of their time
  • Digital and software zoom
  • Nokia in 2020 (under HMD) and their designs, including the Nokia 9 PureView
  • Modern high megapixel sensors - all smoke and mirrors?
  • Imaging via social media (degradation) and the importance of full quality backups
  • The importance of light (and I do mention Xenon flash!) in taking photos
  • All about ‘Night modes’ - for good or bad!

Enjoy! And comments welcome.

Source / Credit: Benefit of the Doud