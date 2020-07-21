Looking back to the Nokia 808 and 1020 - plus imaging through to 2020

Adam's podcast starts with loads of USA tech news, so you might want to skip ahead to 18 minutes in, if you just want yours truly:
Topics covered:
- The Nokia 808 and Lumia 1020, five years ahead of their time
- Digital and software zoom
- Nokia in 2020 (under HMD) and their designs, including the Nokia 9 PureView
- Modern high megapixel sensors - all smoke and mirrors?
- Imaging via social media (degradation) and the importance of full quality backups
- The importance of light (and I do mention Xenon flash!) in taking photos
- All about ‘Night modes’ - for good or bad!
Enjoy! And comments welcome.