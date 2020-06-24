PitlaneOne UWP belatedly (COVID-19) ready for F1, 2020!





Here's PitlaneOne's current app description from the Store:

Follow the Formula 1™ season with PitlaneOne. The app provides everything you need to stay up to date during the year in an easy-to-use user interface optimized for Windows 10, Windows 10 Mobile and Continuum. NEWS - Set up your favorite news sources to get all F1™-related news. Read them either in your default browser or directly in PitlaneOne.

DRIVER and TEAMS - Find detailed infos about all driver and teams and mark your favorite ones to have them highlighted in results and standings.

RACES - Do not miss any race with the calendar in PitlaneOne providing all race and track data, start times, a countdown to the next session and all results.

STANDINGS - Find out who is leading the Driver and Constructor Championship.

LIVE - Follow sessions live on your phone if you cannot watch them with the unofficial live scoring, live comments and additional data.

And some current screenshots from Windows 10 Mobile:





Back in business, here with the F1 news feeds! 9 days to go to the F1 restart! (right) Browsing through the teams... Note the handy link to each driver's Twitter feed.

Looking ahead to the Austrian GP then. All the live timing feeds will light up on Friday, hopefully; (right) there's plenty in Settings to fiddle with in terms of UI and customisation.