PitlaneOne UWP belatedly (COVID-19) ready for F1, 2020!

For (Symbian and) Windows 10 Mobile, this is a notable update for F1 fans... The pandemic has caused a VERY late start to the F1 season, but there are still plenty of races to follow. Developer Sebastian has been keeping tabs on the revised schedule and his PitlaneOne UWP application is now fully updated for the year, in terms of driver and team databases. New for this year are the return of the chequered flag to end races, shark fins on the back to help fans work out which driver is which (numbers), and more 'manual' starts. 

F1 car 2017

Here's PitlaneOne's current app description from the Store:

Follow the Formula 1™ season with PitlaneOne. The app provides everything you need to stay up to date during the year in an easy-to-use user interface optimized for Windows 10, Windows 10 Mobile and Continuum.

  • NEWS - Set up your favorite news sources to get all F1™-related news. Read them either in your default browser or directly in PitlaneOne.
  • DRIVER and TEAMS - Find detailed infos about all driver and teams and mark your favorite ones to have them highlighted in results and standings.
  • RACES - Do not miss any race with the calendar in PitlaneOne providing all race and track data, start times, a countdown to the next session and all results.
  • STANDINGS - Find out who is leading the Driver and Constructor Championship.
  • LIVE - Follow sessions live on your phone if you cannot watch them with the unofficial live scoring, live comments and additional data.

And some current screenshots from Windows 10 Mobile:

Screenshot

ScreenshotScreenshot

Back in business, here with the F1 news feeds! 9 days to go to the F1 restart! (right) Browsing through the teams... Note the handy link to each driver's Twitter feed.

ScreenshotScreenshot

Looking ahead to the Austrian GP then. All the live timing feeds will light up on Friday, hopefully; (right) there's plenty in Settings to fiddle with in terms of UI and customisation.

You can grab this in the Store here

For older Symbian handsets, PitlaneOne is in the AppList Store here.

Source / Credit: Store