That POCO F2 Pro? My video verdict...

Published by Steve Litchfield at 9:02 UTC, June 17th 2020

Having delivered a verdict here on AAWP on the POCO F2 Pro as a replacement for a Lumia , including a detailed imaging comparison , I thought you might also like a more rounded, general verdict from me on the smartphone as a whole. Xiaomi are actually doing a promotion on launch day where if you buy the phone through mi.com you can get the top spec 8GB RAM 256GB Storage model for £499 all in, in the UK. Which is a bit of a deal.

Anyway, click through as usual for best video resolution and quality - you know what to do:

So yes, Lumia owners will miss Qi charging, but that aside this could be one of my most recommended replacements for 2020, should you still be on the fence.