"When phones were fun..."

Published by Steve Litchfield at 8:57 UTC, June 14th 2020

I'll just leave this here - Michael Fisher has gotten hold of a load of old S60 and Series 90 smartphones from the early 'noughties' and done a video about them - these old handsets rarely made it to the USA in the day, so this is the first time he's seen most of these designs. And there's more coming, apparently.... Do forgive the odd tech slip-up by him (e.g. "Symbian S40") - it's still worth a watch, for old times' sake!

As usual with video, click through to YouTube for best resolution and quality:

Fun, fun. Even the legendary N95 makes a VERY brief appearance, correctly billed as 'the phone that had all the features before other phones had all the features'...