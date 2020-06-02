The all-time PureView shootout...

Published by Steve Litchfield at 8:24 UTC, June 2nd 2020

Long time Nokia fan Abdulla Zaki has put together an interesting cross-generation 'PureView shootout, showcasing (among others) his Nokia 808, Lumia 1020, Lumia 950 XL and Nokia 9 PureView. He pits them all against each other, shot for shot, with interesting results. OK, so he doesn't go down to pixel level, but he does a great job at commenting on dynamic range and colours. As to the winner, well, you'll have to watch the video!

As usual with video embed, click through to YouTube for highest resolution and quality (set this to 1080p if YouTube tries to fob you off with lower!):

Good stuff and I largely agree with his comments and conclusions. The 808 and 1020 have their strengths, but it's the 950 XL that combines qualities for more consistent real world results, while the newer Nokia 9 PureView is a victim of its own appalling software.