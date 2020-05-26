Imminent availability of smartphone with genuine (not hybrid) 10x telephoto

From my original write-up:

The most insane thing in terms of imaging is the 10x optical zoom array in the P40 Pro+, here's the internal optical path:





So five internal reflections, two prisms, two optically stabilised reflectors? I've never seen anything so outrageous. As to how well it works, we'll find out in due course. It's a far cry from the old Nokia 808 and 1020 eh?(!)

The biggest downside of the new Huawei phones, of course, is that they don't have access to the Google Play Store or the likes of Google Maps, Google Pay, and so on. So you're effectively branching out into a 'third ecosystem'. Now where have I heard that term before?...