The ruggedised QWERTY alternative?

Published by Steve Litchfield at 17:59 UTC, May 18th 2020

Included here more for AAS readers perhaps than AAWP... since QWERTY designs were more common in the days of the Nokia E61, E71, E72, E7, N97 and the legendary E7. But of interest to others hopefully, as something totally different from the standard slabs of glass we have in the mainstream. The Titan, reviewed by me below, is unashamedly held together by large screws, it's coated and ruggedised, has a decent keyboard, and all with Android 9 and more or less the latest smartphone specs. So what's the catch?

As usual, click through to YouTube for full resolution and quality:

It's not perhaps the most rounded smartphone in the world, but the Titan is similar to those old Symbian devices at heart. One can imagine this as what the E61 design would have evolved to become, fifteen years later!

One good question would be to ask which of the current QWERTY crop are worth considering, i.e. in 2020, if you want a slice of typing hardware but with modern internals? I don't have a good answer to that, unfortunately. There's the f(x)tec Pro 1, which gets so close to the Nokia E7 and N950 but in an era where phones are used differently. Thumb typing on physical keys has long been superceded by clever software that handles mis-types and corrections on a virtual keyboard.

The exception is if the QWERTY keyboard is really, really good. The Gemini/Cosmo etc have this (full travel mechanical keys) but fail on other fronts, including performance, media, display and audio. And the new Astro Slide is still at least six months away.

So no perfect QWERTY device - not even remotely. Which is perhaps why most of us continue to use slabs of glass, which get ever smarter, adding in voice and physical awareness.