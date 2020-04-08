Video: the 808 and 1020 have a spiritual successor... without Google

Published by Steve Litchfield at 16:58 UTC, April 8th 2020

Having read my textual comparison between the Lumia 950 XL and the brand new Huawei P40 Pr o, and then seen the imaging fight between the same two devices , how would you like my video review of the newcomer? It's embedded below, from my Phones Show. And you won't be surprised that the Nokia 808 PureView and the Nokia Lumia 1020 make an appearance on camera.

The video is self-explanatory, hopefully. Watch in the window or click on the YouTube logo to watch full-screen and to 'up' the quality to 1080p, as needed:

I've mentioned several times that one of the Nokia 808 and 1020's architects, Eero Salmelin, has been head of imaging at Huawei for some years now, so it's not at all surprising that some of the computational ideas from those older devices are bearing fruit now. OK, so PureView oversampling from a RGB sensor has been replaced by Quad Bayer pixel binning from a RYYB sensor, but beyond that there's so much else that's made possible by more modern imaging technology, including whole sensor PDAF, OIS on a 1/1.28" sensor's lens stack, periscope telephoto lens systems, and so on.

Anyone up for a 1020/P40 Pro shootout?

PS. See also The Phones Show's 'home' page.