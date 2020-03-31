The 'Ultra' verdict

Published by Steve Litchfield at 9:31 UTC, March 31st 2020

After my shootout between the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Lumia 1020 and 950 , I wanted to link to my video review of the S20 Ultra. With 9-to-1 pixel binning from a massive sensor, it's very reminiscent of the old Lumia 1020 and Nokia 808 PureView, but also adds a heavy duty periscope zoom sensor. There's lots to like on the imaging side, but how does it fare as an overall package, one worthy of spending well over £1000 on?

As usual with my videos, it's worth clicking through to maximise quality, as needed. (And note that in these Covid-19 days, YouTube may start you off at 480p even so, so please click to go up to 1080p:)

As the video states, there's a huge amount to like, spoilt mainly by the price (obviously) and the use of a dodgy ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. But your comments welcome - would you switch from 808, 1020 or 950 to this?