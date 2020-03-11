PitlaneOne UWP update for (Symbian and) Windows 10 Mobile - ready for F1, 2020!

We're heading into the first full week of Formula 1 for 2020. New for this year are the return of the chequered flag to end races, shark fins on the back to help fans work out which driver is which (numbers), and more 'manual' starts. And I'd like to note that the third party PitlaneOne UWP application is now fully updated for the year, in terms of driver and team databases. Despite Coronavirus, F1 is ON!

F1 car 2017

Here's PitlaneOne's current app description from the Store:

Follow the Formula 1™ season with PitlaneOne. The app provides everything you need to stay up to date during the year in an easy-to-use user interface optimized for Windows 10, Windows 10 Mobile and Continuum.

  • NEWS - Set up your favorite news sources to get all F1™-related news. Read them either in your default browser or directly in PitlaneOne.
  • DRIVER and TEAMS - Find detailed infos about all driver and teams and mark your favorite ones to have them highlighted in results and standings.
  • RACES - Do not miss any race with the calendar in PitlaneOne providing all race and track data, start times, a countdown to the next session and all results.
  • STANDINGS - Find out who is leading the Driver and Constructor Championship.
  • LIVE - Follow sessions live on your phone if you cannot watch them with the unofficial live scoring, live comments and additional data.

And some current screenshots from Windows 10 Mobile:

ScreenshotScreenshot

Coronavirus even makes it to F1 news feeds! (right) Browsing through the teams, I have a soft spot for Brit Lando Norris... Note the handy link to each driver's Twitter feed.

ScreenshotScreenshot

Looking ahead to the Australian GP this weekend. All the live timing feeds will light up on Friday, of course; (right) there's plenty in Settings to fiddle with in terms of UI and customisation.

You can grab this in the Store here

For older Symbian handsets, PitlaneOne is in the AppList Store here.

