PitlaneOne UWP update for (Symbian and) Windows 10 Mobile - ready for F1, 2020!

Follow the Formula 1™ season with PitlaneOne. The app provides everything you need to stay up to date during the year in an easy-to-use user interface optimized for Windows 10, Windows 10 Mobile and Continuum.
- NEWS - Set up your favorite news sources to get all F1™-related news. Read them either in your default browser or directly in PitlaneOne.
- DRIVER and TEAMS - Find detailed infos about all driver and teams and mark your favorite ones to have them highlighted in results and standings.
- RACES - Do not miss any race with the calendar in PitlaneOne providing all race and track data, start times, a countdown to the next session and all results.
- STANDINGS - Find out who is leading the Driver and Constructor Championship.
- LIVE - Follow sessions live on your phone if you cannot watch them with the unofficial live scoring, live comments and additional data.
You can grab this in the Store here.
For older Symbian handsets, PitlaneOne is in the AppList Store here.