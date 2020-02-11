The Megapixel race and Samsung's S20 Ultra: Stop it, this is getting silly...

The selling points here are supposed to be a token 100x zoom - which won't be great, I think the pixel-binned 10x 12MP shots will be ample good enough - great low light performance across the board, plus 8K video, from which you can apparently take (up to) 33MP freeze frame snapshots, itself a jaw dropping statistic. Remember when 4K video debuted on the Lumia 950 and the ability to take 8MP shots was touted? (Though video frame grabs are never as sharp as dedicated stills, note...)
As to how often most people will even get close to 10x zoom, I'm sceptical. And note that the telephoto can ONLY be used after 10x, so everything up to that, i.e. 99.9% of photos people will actually ever take, will be 'PureView'-like zoom on the 108MP sensor. So expect very blocky and blurry zoom shots from about 5x to 9.9x. As I say, all getting a bit silly. Having used numerous phones with 5x telephoto, they've all got 'too close' to most action so in reality the dedicated lens isn't used much. And the sweet spot for telephoto remains 2x or 3x. In my opinion.
So perhaps Samsung has gone too far? Leave aside the zoom tech, at least you'll get super results from that 9-to-1 main sensor, even if it's smaller than that in the 2012 Nokia 808 PureView and only marginally bigger than that in the 2013 Lumia 1020 - tech has come a long way in terms of sensitivity and image processing.
Anyway, for completeness, the raw stats (as far as they're known) for the Galaxy S20 series then (I'll include the cheaper models, should they be on your buying radar as a jump into Android, plus note that 5G variants are regional and add extra choices!):
|Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
|Galaxy S20+/5G
|Galaxy S20/5G
|Display tech
|120hz Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
|120hz Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
|120hz Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
|Display size
|6.9-inch 3200x1440P 20:9 WQHD+
|6.7-inch 3200x1440P 20:9 WQHD+
|6.2-inch 3200x1440P 20:9 WQHD+
|Phone dimensions
|167x76x8.8mm
|162x74x7.8mm
|152x68x7.9mm
|Weight
|221g
|188g
|164g
|Chipset (world)
|Exynos 990
|Exynos 990
|Exynos 990
|Chipset (USA)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Storage
|512/128GB storage plus microSD
|128GB storage plus microSD
|128GB storage plus microSD
|RAM
|12/16GB
|8/12GB
|8/12GB
|Camera 1
|108MP
|12MP
|12MP
|Camera 2
|48MP Telephoto (10x optical, 100x digital)
|64MP Telephoto 3x optical, 30x digital
|64MP Telephoto 3x optical, 30x digital
|Camera 3
|12MP ultra-wide
|12MP ultra-wide
|12MP ultra-wide
|Video
|Up to 8K 30FPS (on main sensor)
|Up to 8K 30FPS (on 3x telephoto only)
|Up to 8K 30FPS (on 3x telephoto only)
|Front Camera
|40MP
|10MP
|10MP
|Front Video
|4K 60FPS
|4K 60FPS
|4K 60FPS
|Battery
|5000mAh
|4500mAh
|4000mAh
|Speaker
|Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers
|Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers
|Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers
|Water/dust Resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|OS, interface
|Android 10 with One UI 2.0
|Android 10 with One UI 2.0
|Android 10 with One UI 2.0
All very impressive, as well they should be for the high prices. From £800 (for the cheapest S20) to £1400 (for the most expensive Ultra) in the UK, inc VAT, though of course many people will end up getting them on contract, so things will be more bearable.