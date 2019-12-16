My Top 5 Picks - and that 108MP phone camera again...(!)

Published by Steve Litchfield at 7:23 UTC, December 16th 2019

Having shot a camera comparison between the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and the Lumia 950 XL, last week, I've now shot a video review rounding out this new imaging contender as a full smartphone (summary: great main camera, great battery), but I've also thrown in my traditional Christmas Top 5 Phones, which may well be of interest to people wondering which way to jump after a Lumia.

As usual with video embeds, click through to YouTube if you want maximum quality and resolution (up to 1080p):

It's fair to say that the Xiaomi is very definitely not a perfect smartphone, heck, it's not even a perfect camera phone, but it's also undeniably great value at the current price and with intriguing high megapixel photo taking abilities.

But it's not in my top 5 - for the smartphones that are, you'd best view the video! All five are decent recommendations across a very wide budget range, from £170 to £1050! I'm sure you'll have your own favourites too, though note that I tend to only recommend smartphones I've actually handled, so I'm sure you'll be able to pitch in with suggestions for other AAWP readers to consider!