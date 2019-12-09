What's next? An iPhone? What changed?

Published by Steve Litchfield at 14:31 UTC, December 9th 2019

Regular AAS/AAWP readers will know that in the last couple of years, in the search for a replacement device to my favourites from the years of Symbian and Windows Phone (Nokia 808, Lumia 1020 and 950, mainly), I ended up firmly in the Android camp, with the Samsung Galaxy S9+ (which I still have and love). But since the launch of the iPhone 11 Pro, I've discovered a smartphone with a camera that strives for perfection in the way the old Nokias used to. So yes, iOS on board. And I'm coping. for the full story, see my Phones Show video below!

As usual with video embeds, click through for highest quality and resolution!

Other points of reference here are my direct imaging comparisons between the iPhone 11 Pro and the Lumia 1020, plus between the iPhone and the Nokia 808. Plus my video review of the 11 Pro a few months ago here.

Imaging-aside, there are a few obvious downsides to the Apple hardware, not least the absence of a 3.5mm jack (something which you have to negate with Bluetooth or dongles), plus no obvious extensible file system (worked around with the Files app that's now included and facilities like the wonderful AirDrop). But they're - on the whole - better than some of the compromises you have to make in the Android world of late 2019 (Pixels in a mess, Huawei falling apart in terms of new models outside China, Samsung shooting for the moon and missing, etc.) See the video for my full comments!

So, from a personal standpoint, I've coped with the imminent demise of Windows on phones over the last few years with a) denial and carrying on writing(!), b) keeping on with a Lumia 950 XL for day to day exploration of the ecosystem and sharing 'secondary SIM' duties with my S9+, and then c) putting my main SIM in the iPhone 11 Pro.

But your data points and comments welcome.

PS. On the imaging side, I visited a night event yesterday at Kew Gardens. I've included a couple of my photos from the iPhone 11 Pro below. Almost Lumia-esque in purity under such savage lighting conditions (handheld), I thought?



