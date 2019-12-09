What's next? An iPhone? What changed?

As usual with video embeds, click through for highest quality and resolution!
Other points of reference here are my direct imaging comparisons between the iPhone 11 Pro and the Lumia 1020, plus between the iPhone and the Nokia 808. Plus my video review of the 11 Pro a few months ago here.
Imaging-aside, there are a few obvious downsides to the Apple hardware, not least the absence of a 3.5mm jack (something which you have to negate with Bluetooth or dongles), plus no obvious extensible file system (worked around with the Files app that's now included and facilities like the wonderful AirDrop). But they're - on the whole - better than some of the compromises you have to make in the Android world of late 2019 (Pixels in a mess, Huawei falling apart in terms of new models outside China, Samsung shooting for the moon and missing, etc.) See the video for my full comments!
So, from a personal standpoint, I've coped with the imminent demise of Windows on phones over the last few years with a) denial and carrying on writing(!), b) keeping on with a Lumia 950 XL for day to day exploration of the ecosystem and sharing 'secondary SIM' duties with my S9+, and then c) putting my main SIM in the iPhone 11 Pro.
PS. On the imaging side, I visited a night event yesterday at Kew Gardens. I've included a couple of my photos from the iPhone 11 Pro below. Almost Lumia-esque in purity under such savage lighting conditions (handheld), I thought?